Barca not in a position to sign Messi 'but there is time', says La Liga chief Javier Tebas

La Liga president Javier Tebas said Barcelona are not in a position to re-sign Lionel Messi from Paris Saint-Germain due to their current financial situation.

Messi, 35, is expected to leave PSG at the end of the season and has been heavily linked with a return to Camp Nou, with Barca striker Robert Lewandowski saying he hopes to play with him next term.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner left Barcelona in 2021 as the Catalan giants struggled financially.

"Today, he could not [be registered in La Liga], but there is still time," Tebas told a press conference.

"We're not going to change the rules of financial control approved by the clubs to register Messi ... even if it would be our wish that he returns to our league."

Tebas said Barcelona could potentially balance the books enough by selling players.

Daily Mundo Deportivo reported on Wednesday that Barca have a "firm intention of bringing in Lionel Messi" this summer on a two-year deal.

Messi has struggled to reproduce his best form in Paris, scoring 31 goals in 69 appearances, and was booed by PSG fans earlier this month.

Even so, Messi scored a brilliant goal to help PSG seal a 3-1 home win over Lens on Saturday to all but secure the Ligue 1 title.

The result leaves the reigning champions nine points ahead with seven games left, meaning it is surely just a matter of time until PSG secure a French record 11th league title.