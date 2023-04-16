Mbappe beaks another PSG scoring record with league title within reach

Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi scored a goal each as league leaders Paris Saint-Germain profited from a red card to beat second-place Lens 3-1 and move nine points clear at the top.

It was a special goal for Mbappe. Earlier this season he became PSG's all-time leading scorer when he beat Edinson Cavani's 200-goal mark. Mbappe's strike on Saturday against Lens made the 24-year-old France striker the outright all-time top scorer for PSG in the league with 139 goals. Cavani netted 138.

Overall, Mbappe now has 203 goals for PSG.

Lens looked the better team until Ghana midfielder Salis Abdul Samed was dismissed for a dangerous challenge on Achraf Hakimi in the 19th minute.

That changed everything, and by half-time the hosts were out of sight thanks to three goals in the space of 10 minutes from Mbappe, Vitinha and then Messi, with Przemyslaw Frankowski pulling one back for Lens from a penalty.

Mbappe opened the scoring and Vitinha's long-ranger doubled PSG's lead in the 37th minute.

Both goals were good but Messi's that made it 3-0 was stunning, the Argentine finding a pocket out of space outside the area, feeding a pass to Mbappe and then receiving the France striker's backheel return before slotting beyond goalkeeper Brice Samba.

The result leaves the reigning champions nine points ahead with seven games left, meaning it is surely just a matter of time until PSG secure a French record 11th league title.

"We must not think that it's done and dusted," said coach Christophe Galtier.

"We will need to remain serious and determined to maintain our lead and not give any hope to the teams chasing us."

Lens regrouped in the second half and pulled a goal back when Frankowski converted from the spot after a Fabian Ruiz handball. But they were left with too much to do to and will now focus on trying to hold onto a place in the top three and Champions League qualification.

"I would have liked us to close the gap tonight but even had we done that it would have been very difficult," admitted Lens manager Franck Haise.

"Of course the title is for Paris. There is not much doubt about that."