Ryan Reynolds 'lost for words' after Ben Foster heroics secure Wrexham a dramatic victory

Wrexham's Hollywood A-list co-owner Ryan Reynolds is perhaps best known for his role as Deadpool but the Welsh club had a new superhero on Monday night.

In the dying stages of a tense match between the National League's two runaway teams, Wrexham led Notts County 3-2 at the Racecourse Ground when the visitors were awarded a penalty deep into injury time. Up stepped former Manchester United goalkeeper Ben Foster, who joined Wrexham less than three weeks ago, to pull off a superb save to secure the victory and send Wrexham three points clear, still with a game in hand.

Reynolds and his co-owner, fellow Hollywood star Rob McElhenney, celebrated at the end of a game that had all the thrills of a big screen blockbuster as the Red Dragons took a significant step towards a return to the English Football Leagues.

“I don’t think I have a heart anymore,” Reynolds said. “I think I used all the beats I had left during that match. That was unlike anything I’ve ever seen before.

"I'm not usually at a loss for words but I'm genuinely at a loss for words in this moment."

Elliot Lee's 78th-minute strike was the decisive goal after both teams had led during the match. But it was Foster's save to deny Cedwyn Scott that secured victory and put the fourth tier of English football within sight.

“When I get my hands on Ben Foster he’s going to be on the injured reserve list because I’m going to break ribs,” Reynolds said. “I’m going to hug him so hard.”

It had been billed as possibly the biggest game in the history of football at this level — and it didn't disappoint.

Wrexham have gained global recognition since being taken over by Reynolds and McElhenney and featuring in a television series that streams worldwide. Both teams went into the match on 100 points each, with County topping the table on goal difference. Only one team is automatically promoted and Wrexham now lead the way after this crucial win. Wrexham have four games left to play this season.

John Bostock fired County ahead in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time with a free kick. Paul Mullin then levelled in the 50th and Jacob Mendy put Wrexham ahead in the 69th as Reynolds and McElhenney watched on from the stands.

Celebrations from the home fans were cut short, however, when Kyle Cameron equalised for the visitors in the 75th, before Lee struck three minutes later to put Wrexham on course for victory.

That was before Eoghan O’Connell was adjudged to handle in the box and County had the chance to level once again from the penalty spot.

But Foster, who only stepped out of retirement last month to join Wrexham on a short-term deal, proved the hero with his last-gasp save.

“I’m used to working under extreme pressure I think, but usually I have some kind of say in it,” Reynolds said. “I have control over it. I have nothing here. All I can do is watch and hope like everybody else.”

In a bid to keep his jubilant players focused, Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson played down their strong position in the promotion race.

"Of course it's a step in the right direction but there's a lot of work to be done," said Parkinson. "The title race is not over until it's mathematically ours. We've got work to be done, we've got to keep going.

"It was a big moment for Fozzy [Foster]. I brought him in for those moments and one's happened today. But we've got to keep our feet firmly on the ground because we've achieved nothing yet."

Earlier in the day, Reynolds and McElhenny were awarded the Freedom of Wrexham at a civic ceremony.