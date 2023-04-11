Champions League quarter-finals: Fixtures and how to watch Real Madrid v Chelsea in UAE

The first legs of the 2022/23 Champions League quarter-finals kick off on Tuesday with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola facing his former club Bayern Munich and Benfica taking on Inter Milan.

On Wednesday title-holders Real Madrid meet two-time winners Chelsea while Italian clubs AC Milan and Napoli square off.

Here are the details of all the matches.

Who is playing?

Tuesday

Benfica v Inter Milan

Manchester City v Bayern Munich

Wednesday

AC Milan v Napoli

Real Madrid v Chelsea

What times do the matches start?

All matches will kick off at 8pm BST, which is 11pm UAE time.

How can I watch the matches in UAE?

All games will be broadcast live on BeIN Sports.

What they say

Man City manager Guardiola: “We want to try. It’s an honour to be here against an elite club like Bayern Munich and I’m happy to be here. It’s not [taken] for granted. You have to deserve it in by playing good in two games.

“We want to try like we try all the time but it doesn’t mean we are going to win.

“Yesterday, it was the Masters. How many Masters has Jack Nicklaus played or majors has he played in his career, in 30-40 years as a golfer? How many wins out of 164? Eighteen wins.

“Wow. He loses more than he wins. That is sport. In football, in golf, in basketball.

“Michael Jordan, the best athlete for me in basketball, won six NBA titles out of 15 years. He loses more than he wins.

“In this game, all games are so difficult. What is important is to be here, compete well, do our best. No more than that.”

Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel: "It is a major task in front of us. They [City] are the current gold standard for us.

"We want to live up to that but the team is entitled to be confident after our results and performances in the Champions League so far and we have to try to continue like that.

"Maybe we play in a role of slight underdog, which is not a problem. We'll try to make the most of it. We need to be confident and on top of our game."

Benfica coach Roger Schmidt: “Losing is part of soccer. But we had won a lot before that, and we learn from the victories and the losses. My team put that loss to Porto in the past very quickly.”

Inter coach Simone Inzaghi: “Benfica lost two games all season, but they will find an Inter team that knows what it wants and knows the match it has to play.

“We need a match between head and heart. I have no doubts about the heart, the boys have always had that. The head is very important.”

When are the return legs?

The second legs will be played on Tuesday, April 18 and Wednesday, April 19.