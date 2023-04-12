Manchester City v Bayern Munich ratings: Haaland 9, Rodri 9; Upamecano 4, Sane 7

Erling Haaland scored his 45th goal of the season as Manchester City claimed an emphatic 3-0 victory over Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals.

READ MORE Champions League quarter-finals: Fixtures and how to watch Real Madrid v Chelsea in UAE

The prolific Norwegian added to a stunning first-half strike from Rodri and a Bernardo Silva header as City took firm command of their last-eight tie in the first leg at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.

Haaland’s 76th-minute goal, six minutes after Silva’s, set a new record for the most scored in a single season by a Premier League player in all competitions.

City’s victory over the six-time European champions – and manager Pep Guardiola’s former club – sent out a strong statement as they look to win the coveted continental prize for the first time.

Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel, who plotted Chelsea’s 2021 final win over City, this time had no answer as City gradually ground out control and then finished with a flourish.