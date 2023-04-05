Karim Benzema grabs hat-trick as Real Madrid thrash Barcelona in Copa del Rey clasico

French forward unstoppable in 4-0 semi-final victory at Camp Nou

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema celebrates after completing his hat-trick in the Copa del Rey semi-final second leg win at Barcelona on April 5, 2023. AFP
Apr 05, 2023
Karim Benzema struck a hat-trick as Real Madrid thrashed bitter rivals and La Liga leaders Barcelona 4-0 to reach the Copa del Rey final in stunning fashion on Wednesday.

Barca, who were looking for a fourth successive clasico victory this season, looked set for the final having edged a 1-0 win in the first leg of the semi-final in Madrid last month.

But after dominating the early stages of the second leg they fell apart in unlikely fashion to lose 4-1 on aggregate.

Vinicius Junior gave Real the lead in first-half stoppage time following a lightning counter-attack and the semi-final was turned on its head when Benzema stroked a shot into the corner five minutes into the second half from a Luka Modric pass.

Eight minutes later Vinicius was fouled in the area and Benzema thumped his penalty past Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.

With jeers echoing around Camp Nou, Barcelona tried to respond but it was Madrid who looked the more likely to add to their tally with Benzema unstoppable.

In the 80th minute he was again set up by Vinicius to complete his second hat-trick in a matter of days having also hit a treble in the 6-0 destruction of Real Valladolid.

Real will fancy their chances of winning the trophy for a 20th time when they face Osasuna in the final after they beat Athletic Bilbao 2-1 on aggregate on Tuesday.

Updated: April 05, 2023, 9:17 PM
