'Unique' Cristiano Ronaldo a 'very important player,' says Portugal boss Roberto Martinez

Roberto Martinez described Cristiano Ronaldo as "a unique player" and "very important" to the overall balance of his squad after the Portugal striker netted a brace in Sunday's Euro 2024 qualifier against Luxembourg.

Ronaldo, 38, opened the scoring for the Euro 2016 winners by turning in Nuno Mendes' header and slotted home another in the 31st minute as Portugal ran out out 6-0 winners to cement their place as leaders in Group J with two wins from two.

Ronaldo, who also netted twice against Liechtenstein on Thursday, increased his records of most men's international appearances and goals, to 198 and 122 respectively.

"Cristiano is a unique player in the world, with the highest number of international caps," said Martinez, who has restored Ronaldo to the starting line-up after he was dropped during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

"The experience he has for the dressing room is very important.

"All players have an important role. The younger ones due to their willingness to play and players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Rui Patricio and Bernardo Silva bring experience.

"It's important to have a complete dressing room."

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo in action against Luxembourg during a Euro 2024 Group J qualifier at the Stade de Luxembourg, in Luxembourg, on March 26, 2023. AFP

Martinez joined Portugal after the World Cup, replacing Fernando Santos who had been in charge since 2014.

Joao Felix, Bernardo Silva, Otavio and Rafael Leao were all also on the scoresheet in Luxembourg.

Group J rivals Iceland enjoyed an even more comprehensive win in Liechtenstein, with Aron Gunnarsson scoring a hat-trick in a 7-0 thrashing, while Slovakia beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0 in Bratislava.