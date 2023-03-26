Kylian Mbappe leads from front as France start new era after crushing World Cup final loss

It was the perfect response to the crushing disappointment of losing on world football's biggest stage.

In December, France's hopes of retaining the World Cup were dashed when Lionel Messi's Argentina came out on top after a shoot-out in Qatar, following a breathtaking 3-3 draw at the Lusail Stadium.

The French had fought back in remarkable fashion from 2-0 and then 3-2 down thanks to the ice-cool finishing of hat-trick man Kylian Mbappe.

But it was destined to be Messi's tournament rather than that of his young pretender teammate at Paris Saint-Germain's and the South Americans took the honours 4-2 on penalties.

It was a defeat that would see the beginning of a new dawn for manager Didier Deschamps' side as forward Karim Benzema, goalkeeper and captain Hugo Lloris and centre-back Raphael Varane all decided the time was right quit Les Bleus.

That adds up to 335 caps and 100 years of experience lost from the squad and a tricky looking first fixture against the Netherlands to kick-off their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

Deschamps' first big call was to name Mbappe as his new captain in place of Lloris and give him a very specific task.

“He wants me to be a unifier, to bring my team along with me. I am the link between the generations,” Mbappe said.

“I'm captain of my country, it's something you can't shirk. It's a new responsibility. I'm going to take it on naturally, it's not going to change how I play, but maybe the way I behave.”

And the Mbappe era could not of enjoyed a better start as the Dutch – whose plans were hit by a virus that ripped through the squad – were thrashed 4-0 in Paris.

The PSG attacker set-up the opener for Antoine Griezmann after only two minutes, and then helped himself to two goals.

Expand Autoplay Kylian Mbappe of France celebrates after scoring the fourth goal against Netherlands in their Euro 2023 qualifier in Paris on Friday, March 24, 2023. EPA

It takes 24-year-old Mbappe to 38 goals in 67 appearances and teammates were quick to praise their new captain after the match.

“He [Mbappe] was great from start to finish, he got his teammates to play, he scored goals, he defended, he helped us as he always does,” said midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni after the game.

Tchouameni's Real Madrid teammate Eduardo Camavinga added: “His attitude hasn't changed, he's still the same, we're very happy that he scored that double.

“He scores all the time, it doesn't surprise me any more but the most important thing is that he hasn't changed, with or without the armband, he's the same.”

It was a particularly satisfying night for Deschamps, who signed a new deal in January that will keep him on as manager until June 2026.

Victory at the Stade de France saw goalkeeper Mike Maignan, 27, and the central defensive partnership of Ibrahima Konate and Dayot Upamecano – 23 and 24, respectively – secure a clean-sheet.

Upamecano even managed to make an impact at the other end of the pitch when the Bayern Munich defender bundled home France's second goal.

Deschamps also showed faith in 24-year-old Eintracht Frankfurt forward Randal Kolo Muani who, while not managing to score, still looked dangerous.

“The young generation, I take their positive sides,” Deschamps, 53, said.

“Sometimes they want everything right away, they want to take over quickly. But they go to big clubs aged only 18 or 19 so obviously they learn fast.

“When they sing their songs in the dressing room, I don't get it. But we are the ones who have to adapt to them, not the other way around.”

Next up for the French will be the Republic of Ireland in Dublin on Monday in their second game in a Group B that also includes Greece and Gibraltar.

The Irish are playing their opening qualifier having defeated Latvia 3-2 in a friendly at Aviva Stadium on Wednesday.

That win saw teenage striker Evan Ferguson score his first goal on his first senior start in an Ireland jersey.

The 18-year-old is making his mark with Brighton in the Premier League this season and has now become Ireland’s youngest goalscorer since Robbie Keane in 1998.

“I don’t think there is much better feeling than scoring at home with family and friends watching. There’s no other way to describe it. I'd have loved to get another goal,” said Ferguson.

“I think it just has to register with us what a good team France are. They are all good players, we just have to try our best. But I don't think we should be too worried.”

Mbappe and Co may have something to say about that.