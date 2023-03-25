'Just the beginning' for Mbappe as PSG star shines in first game as France captain

Kylian Mbappe began his journey as France captain with two goals and an assist as the World Cup finalists eased to a 4-0 win against a depleted Netherlands in their Euro 2024 qualifier in Paris on Friday.

Mbappe succeeded long-standing France skipper Hugo Lloris and the new era got off to a great start as the Paris Saint-Germain superstar set up Antoine Griezmann to score inside two minutes.

Dayot Upamecano bundled in the second goal in the eighth minute and Mbappe got his name on the scoresheet before the midway point in the first half.

Mbappe wrapped up victory in emphatic fashion with two minutes remaining, before the Netherlands' Memphis Depay had a stoppage-time penalty saved by goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

"There were a lot of positive vibes when they all gathered on Monday and I wanted them to transfer those vibes onto the pitch and that's what they all did," coach Didier Deschamps said.

"It was a great night, in a great atmosphere, with a very good start. Leading the Netherlands 3-0 so quickly is not nothing even though they were missing a lot of players.

Kylian Mbappe of France celebrates after scoring the fourth goal against Netherlands in their Euro 2023 qualifier in Paris on Friday, March 24, 2023. EPA

"In the second half we were still threatening even if we were just happy with controlling the game."

There were four changes to the France team from the World Cup final, with Lloris and centre-back Raphael Varane having retired - they were honoured on the Stade de France pitch before kick-off - while Ousmane Dembele is injured and Olivier Giroud started on the bench.

Among those who shone was Randal Kolo Muani, even if the forward did not find the back of the net.

"He's full of confidence. He moves very well, dribbles very well, and there is a lot of understanding between the offensive players," said Deschamps.

France lead Group B ahead of Greece, who beat Gibraltar 3-0 away.

Next up for Les Bleus are Ireland at Dublin's Aviva Stadium while the Dutch will host Gibraltar.

"We didn't want to disappoint our fans. This was our first game back here after the World Cup and we really wanted to pick up where we left off there, except for the final," Mbappe told broadcaster TF1.

On his own game, Mbappe added: "I try to do my job, be decisive and bring everyone else with me. It worked well today but this is just the beginning so let's not get carried away."

Dutch coach Ronald Koeman referred to the virus that hit his squad as he reacted to the defeat.

"You know the circumstances, but I don't want to make excuses for this mediocre performance," he said. "There is nothing very positive to take from today."