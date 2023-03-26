England star Phil Foden misses Ukraine clash after surgery

Phil Foden is out of England’s European qualifier against Ukraine after undergoing surgery to remove his appendix on Sunday.
The 22-year-old Manchester City star came off the bench in Thursday’s 2-1 win in Italy and trained on the eve of the match with his teammates.
The Football Association said in a statement: “Phil Foden has been ruled out of this evening’s Euro 2024 qualifier with Ukraine following surgery to remove his appendix this morning.”
England manager Gareth Southgate has not called up a replacement, meaning he has 20 players to choose from after the earlier withdrawal of Reece James and Luke Shaw’s suspension.
Italy v England ratings
Updated: March 26, 2023, 2:24 PM