England star Phil Foden misses Ukraine clash after surgery

Phil Foden is out of England’s European qualifier against Ukraine after undergoing surgery to remove his appendix on Sunday.

The 22-year-old Manchester City star came off the bench in Thursday’s 2-1 win in Italy and trained on the eve of the match with his teammates.

The Football Association said in a statement: “Phil Foden has been ruled out of this evening’s Euro 2024 qualifier with Ukraine following surgery to remove his appendix this morning.”

England manager Gareth Southgate has not called up a replacement, meaning he has 20 players to choose from after the earlier withdrawal of Reece James and Luke Shaw’s suspension.

