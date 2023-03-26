England star Phil Foden misses Ukraine clash after surgery

England's Phil Foden in training on March 25, the day before he underwent surgery.
Mar 26, 2023
Phil Foden is out of England’s European qualifier against Ukraine after undergoing surgery to remove his appendix on Sunday.

The 22-year-old Manchester City star came off the bench in Thursday’s 2-1 win in Italy and trained on the eve of the match with his teammates.

The Football Association said in a statement: “Phil Foden has been ruled out of this evening’s Euro 2024 qualifier with Ukraine following surgery to remove his appendix this morning.”

England manager Gareth Southgate has not called up a replacement, meaning he has 20 players to choose from after the earlier withdrawal of Reece James and Luke Shaw’s suspension.

