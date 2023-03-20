Arsenal v Crystal Palace player ratings: Saka 9, Martinell 8; Schlupp 8, Ward 4

Arsenal extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to eight points after a 4-1 demolition of Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Gabriel Martinelli opened the scoring in the first half at the Emirates Stadium to put the leaders on course for a sixth successive league victory.

It was redemption for Martinelli, whose missed penalty condemned Arsenal to Europa League last 16 defeat in their shoot-out against Sporting Lisbon on Thursday.

Mikel Arteta's side needed just 45 minutes against struggling Palace to erase the bitter taste of that loss.

Bukayo Saka followed Martinelli's goal by doubling Arsenal's lead before half-time.

Granit Xhaka netted the third after the interval and Jeff Schlupp's reply was no consolation as the influential Saka's second capped Arsenal's stylish display.

Arsenal now have a substantial eight-point lead over second placed Manchester City, who took the weekend off from Premier League duty to thrash Burnley in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Saturday.

