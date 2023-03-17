Arsenal v Sporting player ratings: Ramsdale 6, Martinelli 5; Adan 9, Goncalves 8

Sporting's Pedro Goncalves scored an incredible equaliser and the Portuguese team went on to knock Arsenal out of the Europa League with a 5-3 penalty shoot-out victory in Thursday's last 16 second leg.

Sporting trailed when Granit Xhaka gave Premier League leaders Arsenal the lead in the first half at the Emirates Stadium.

But Portugal midfielder Goncalves forced extra-time when he beat Arsenal keeper Aaron Ramsdale with a breathtaking strike from 46 yards out.

Goncalves' audacious goal was reminiscent of David Beckham's long-range chip for Manchester United against Wimbledon that launched him to superstardom in 1996.

With reality television star Kim Kardashian and her Arsenal fan son Saint watching from the stands, a pulsating encounter ended level at 1-1 on the night and 3-3 on aggregate, requiring penalties to settle the tie.

It was Sporting who emerged with a shock victory as Gabriel Martinelli's effort was saved by Antonio Adan and Nuno Santos dispatched the winning kick.