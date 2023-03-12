Conte: Tottenham finishing top four will be like winning Premier League title

Finishing in the Premier League's top four and qualifying for next season's Champions League will be like winning the title for Tottenham Hotspur, manager Antonio Conte said after his team's 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Tottenham bounced back from a disappointing run of games, which saw them exit the FA Cup to second-tier Sheffield United, lose at Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League, and get eliminated from the Champions League last 16.

READ MORE Richarlison stars as Tottenham ease past Nottingham Forest

Harry Kane scored a first-half double and Son Heung-min added a third as Spurs eased the pressure on Conte, whose future at the club has been a constant source of speculation and more so after Wednesday's elimination at the hands of AC Milan in the European Cup.

"For us to finish in the top four is like winning the Premier League," said Conte, who led Tottenham to a fourth-placed finish last season. "It happened last season, and I spoke about it being a miracle.

"This season it will be much more difficult, there are many teams involved and in this moment there is only one place available."

Tottenham have 48 points from 27 games, six more than fifth-placed Liverpool, who suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at Bournemouth but have a game in hand. Newcastle United, who play Wolves on Sunday, are a further point adrift of Liverpool in sixth but have played two games fewer than Spurs.

Although Chelsea remained 10th after their 3-1 win over Leicester City, Conte said he could not rule out Graham Potter's side as contenders for the final Champions League qualifying spot after the Blues collected their third straight victory in all competitions.

"Liverpool is a competitor in this race. Newcastle is a different Newcastle to the past, they have invested a lot of money and they have a strong team," Conte said.

"I don't consider Chelsea outside because Chelsea has a possibility to win the last 11 or 12 games in a row because the squad is really, really strong.

Tottenham v Nottingham Forest match gallery

Expand Autoplay Harry Kane celebrates scoring Tottenham's first goal with Son Heung-min in the 3-1 Premier League win against Nottingham Forest at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on March 11, 2023. PA

"A top club looks to themselves. We have to be focused on our path and to try to do our best until the end of the season and then we see which is the position we are able to achieve."

Reflecting on Tottenham's performance against Forest, Conte said he was pleased with his team's response from a difficult 10 days and urged his players to keep fighting for a top-four finish.

“We played a good game, a good response by the players," the Italian said. "Two days after a tough game against Milan, I thought we found the right energy to play well.

"We controlled the game from the start until the end. OK, we conceded from a corner, but they are really tall and we knew there would be a risk in this type of situation, but, at the end, it was positive to get the three points.

"I’m happy for the three points, now there are 11 games to go and we have to be focused on the next game against Southampton. For us, it’s very important. Every game is vital is we want to fight for Europe.”