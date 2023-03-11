Erling Haaland on target as Manchester City keep the pressure on leaders Arsenal

Manchester City kept up the pressure on Arsenal after Erling Haaland converted a second-half penalty to secure a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Haaland spurned a great chance in the first half but calmly converted from the spot in the 78th minute after Michael Olise clumsily clattered into Ilkay Gundogan in the area.

The win brought City within two points of leader Arsenal ahead of the Gunners’ visit to Fulham on Sunday, while Palace are still looking for a first victory of 2023.

"Three points and to win games and to keep performing, it's not easy. Bournemouth beat Liverpool earlier so every game is not easy, it is a fight," Haaland told Sky Sports.

"Nice stadium and a good game and I enjoy it. It's my job and I enjoy it. Everyone knows how important this win is for us and we have to keep going.

"We have to play different ways. People adapt as a team and how people play. Last five years at City there have been four Premier Leagues and we have to adapt and try our best to perform.

"I enjoy it, this is England, this is what I have watched my whole life. I enjoy every single second being in it. It's good to be in the middle of it."

Haaland’s 28th goal in 27 league games came after a cleverly taken corner by City. With Palace players switching off, City played a short corner to Gundogan, who was wide open inside the area. Olise rushed in to challenge the midfielder, only to kick his leg as he tried to get to the ball.

Until then, it looked like Palace manager Patrick Vieira — the former Arsenal captain who finished his playing career at City and started his coaching career at its sister club New York City FC — may do the Gunners a big favour in the title race between his two former clubs.

But Palace again looked toothless in attack and finished without a single shot on target for the third league game in a row.