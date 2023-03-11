Bournemouth v Liverpool player ratings: Billing 9, Ouattara 9; Salah 5, Van Dijk 5

Bournemouth halted Liverpool's recent revival with a 1-0 home win to boost their hopes of staving off relegation and deal a blow to the visitors' hopes of earning a top-four spot.

Philip Billing scored the only goal in the 28th minute after being teed up in the box by Dango Ouattara and Bournemouth managed to contain a Liverpool attack that had looked rampant in a stunning 7-0 win over Manchester United last weekend.

READ MORE Mohamed Salah misses penalty as Liverpool slump at Bournemouth

Mohamed Salah missed a penalty for Liverpool in the 70th minute, sending his effort wide of the goal, while Virgil van Dijk had an early header cleared off the line.

But it was a surprisingly tame performance from a Liverpool team that had looked like it was finally getting back to its best after four wins and a draw in its last five games.

Player ratings from the match can be seen in the gallery above. To view the next image, just swipe.