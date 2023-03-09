Cristiano Ronaldo's pivotal 10 days at Al Nassr

The next 10 days represents a pivotal period in Cristiano Ronaldo’s first season with Al Nassr, as the club chase a domestic double.

Here’s what faces the Riyadh side and their prize asset before the Saudi Pro League halts for the international break.

Al Ittihad (away) – March 9

First against second, league leaders Nassr travel to their in-form title rivals in a match that has major championship implications. Nassr currently enjoy a two-point advantage but take on a miserly Ittihad who have kept six consecutive clean sheets and are unbeaten in 10 matches (eight wins). Nassr, though, have lost once in 19 games.

Abha (home) – March 14

Nassr’s quest for silverware this season is not confined to the league. The nine-time Saudi champions, who last lifted the top-flight title in 2019, have had to wait even longer for King’s Cup success. The last of their six wins in the kingdom’s principal cup competition came in 1990. They have been the final four times since, most recently in 2020. So next week’s quarter-final against off-colour Abha offers a great opportunity to edge closer to the trophy.

Abha (home) – March 18

Nassr conclude their latest run of fixtures with another home clash with Abha, this time in the league. Rudi Garcia’s side should be confident of getting all three points, given the Southern Saudi side’s recent form: Abha have lost seven of their past nine matches, including their past four. Yet Nassr will know not to take anything for granted, especially following last week’s home league match against bottom club Al Batin. They required three goals in injury-time to rescue a 3-1 win.