Liverpool's top 10 Premier League scorers after Salah sets record - in pictures

On a historic night at Anfield on Sunday, Liverpool recorded their biggest ever win over rivals Manchester United.

The 7-0 destruction boosts Liverpool's Premier League top-four hopes while bringing United's fine run of form, and overall progress under Erik ten Hag, to a shuddering halt.

Among the goals was a regular tormentor of United defences. Mohamed Salah helped himself to a brace and now has 12 goals against United, more than any Liverpool player in history.

More than that, the double moved the Egyptian superstar on to 129 Premier League goals, making him Liverpool's all-time leading scorer in the competition.

To mark Salah's latest milestone, check out the photo gallery above which details Liverpool's top 10 all-time leading Premier League scorers. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or swipe if using a mobile device.