Plenty of positives for Klopp as Liverpool beat Wolves to close in on top four

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praised his players' positive response to having a goal disallowed as they continued their Premier League revival with a 2-0 win over Wolves at Anfield.

Darwin Nunez had a 66th minute goal ruled out by VAR for a foul by Diogo Jota in the buildup.

However, they recovered from that setback to take the lead within seven minutes as Virgil van Dijk nodded home from close range before Mohamed Salah scored his 20th goal of the season – the sixth year in a row he has reached that landmark.

It was also a fourth successive clean sheet in the league for Klopp's men and moved them up to sixth in the table, six points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand.

Klopp said: “I think you all saw the [disallowed] goal now a couple of times back and when you see it in slow-motion you see the contact then, but I still think it was a goal – but that’s not important anymore.

“The players don’t have a replay and for them it’s a clear goal of course. Then you have to react.

“I was not worried but of course then you watch it, how the boys react – and the reaction was really good.

“Then you force the goal and then the second goal was exceptional play – a really good counter-attack, each pass was perfect.

“Then we controlled it again. So, it was a good performance from us and a really important one.

“And of course again a clean sheet, which is extremely helpful. These are all positives for us, all good.”

Wolves had just one shot on target and boss Julen Lopetegui admitted his side did not deserve anything from the game.

“It was frustrating because we didn’t get anything here but we didn’t deserve to get anything,” he said.

“Maybe in the first half but in the second half we didn’t keep the rhythm and when they scored it was more difficult of course.

“We lost one match – it’s a pity but we have to change out mindset very fast as in three days we have another important match [at home to Tottenham]. But this wasn’t a good match for us.”