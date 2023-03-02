Premier League predictions: Arsenal batter Bournemouth, Man United win at Liverpool

Momentum is a dangerous beast in football, and Manchester United are currently enjoying a run of form that could see them gatecrash the Premier League title race.

It has been a two-horse battle for most of the season, with Arsenal and Manchester City fighting it out at the front, but Erik ten Hag's side are coming up fast on the outside.

United secured two league wins on the spin, thanks to victories over Leeds United and Leicester City, that took them to within three points of second-placed City – although that gap is back up to six after the reigning champions won at Bournemouth last weekend.

Then, in the space of three days, United defeated Barcelona in the Europa League and Newcastle in the League Cup final, which left midfielder Fred insisting the club are now very much in the title race. Next up, they are away to Liverpool on Sunday and United would love nothing better than to beat their arch-rivals on Merseyside.

Before those two clash at Anfield, City will attempt to maintain the pressure on Arsenal when they take on Newcastle at the Etihad Stadium in Saturday's early kick-off.

The Gunners then face Bournemouth in North London, Aston Villa are at home to Crystal Palace, Brighton face West Ham on the south coast, Chelsea entertain Leeds at Stamford Bridge, while Wolves play host to Tottenham Hotspur at Molineux. Southampton against Leicester City at St Mary's brings a busy day's action to a close.

Sunday starts with Nottingham Forest versus Everton at the City Ground before the Liverpool-United battle. Brentford and Fulham face off at the Community Stadium on Monday.

