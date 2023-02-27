Pep Guardiola says Manchester City won't take Bristol City lightly in FA Cup clash

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says there is no guarantee that his Premier League giants can progress against Championship side Bristol City in their FA Cup fifth round-clash on Tuesday.

The Premier League champions travel to Ashton Gate to face a team who are on a 12-game unbeaten run.

Nigel Pearson's side, who have moved up to 13th in the Championship, have not lost in any competition since December.

"From my experience in this country, in the last six years, when you play away in the FA Cup at a Championship team, it is always, always tough. Home is a little different," Guardiola said.

"Last 12 games – no defeat. That means they are there. My scouts are saying it's a good team. The manager has experience, did really well with Leicester and Watford when he was there one or two seasons ago.

"It's a final. The FA Cup is a really, really important competition, so it's a serious team we will play tomorrow."

The last time the teams clashed at Ashton Gate, in the League Cup semi-finals second leg in 2018, City edged a 3-2 victory. Guardiola went on to clinch his first trophy in English football.

Manchester City rediscovered their form after two straight draws with a 4-1 win against Bournemouth at the weekend and now sit two points behind Arsenal, who have a game in hand, in the Premier League title race.

But Guardiola feel there is still room for improvement from his side. "The way we are playing is good, results could be better. Sometimes it happens in football," he said.

"I have no complaints about how we are playing and how we are fighting. The mood in the locker room is exceptional and the guys are doing everything – that is enough for me.

"I have the feeling in the Premier League many things are going to happen, everyone is going to drop points. But we cannot drop any, we want to fight until the end."

Key midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is a doubt for the Bristol City game as he is still suffering from "a little bit of illness". Guardiola will also make late calls on defenders John Stones and Aymeric Laporte.

Meanwhile, new Leeds United caretaker manager Javi Gracia has spoken of his love for the FA Cup as his side take on Fulham in the fifth round on Tuesday.

Gracia, whose first game in charge of Leeds was a 1-0 Premier League win over Southampton on his return to English football, took his former club Watford to the FA Cup final in 2019.

They lost 6-0 to Manchester City but the result hasn't dimmed the Spaniard's passion for the world's oldest knockout competition.

“I love this competition,” said Gracia. "My experience [at Watford] was good."

“Very, very good memories. Unforgettable for me. What I could see in that competition, the way our supporters enjoyed it, it’s something I will never forget.

“It’s something I’ve tried to explain to my players. I have only one experience, but that experience was something amazing for me and I would like to live it again.”

Leeds have no new injuries, but will still be missing Pascal Struijk, who is hoping to have completed his concussion protocol in time for Saturday’s league game at Chelsea.