Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta discharged from hospital after concussion

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has been discharged from hospital, three days after suffering concussion during his side's Premier League defeat by Southampton.

Azpilicueta was taken off on a stretcher wearing a neck brace and breathing from an oxygen mask following a 10-minute stoppage after being hit in the face by an attempted overhead kick by Southampton's Sekou Mara during a 1-0 loss at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Chelsea said Azpilicueta sustained a concussion but was back at the club's training ground.

"The club's medical team are closely monitoring Cesar's condition, adhering to the important concussion protocols in place to ensure his safety," a statement read.

"Cesar observed training today, before he starts working towards returning to the pitch."

Chelsea face Tottenham Hotspur away on Sunday with Azpilicueta's return dependent on the Football Association and Premier League concussion protocols.

The 33-year-old joined Chelsea in 2012 and has helped the club win two Premier League titles and the Champions League in 2021. He was named captain in 2019.

On Sunday, 24 hours after the incident, the defender posted a picture of himself sitting up in hospital with a message thanking staff and the Chelsea and Southampton medics.

"From the Chelsea medical team, to teammates and opponents, to St Mary's and Cleveland Hospital and all staff members and doctors: a massive thank you from the bottom of my heart," he said. "Now, time to recover and I will see you soon on the pitch."

In January, the Premier League wrote to the game's international rule-making body, the International Football Association Board, with a request to trial temporary concussion substitutions from the start of next season.

At present, teams are allowed to make an additional substitution if a player suffers a concussion, but it is thought that reversible changes would take pressure off medical staff to make snap decisions on the extent of a player's injury.