PSG v Bayern Munich ratings: Messi 6, Neymar 6; Coman 8, Cancelo 7

Kingsley Coman fired Bayern Munich to a 1-0 Champions League first-leg win at Paris St Germain on Tuesday.

The former PSG youngster volleyed a deserved winner for the German champions, who dominated until the latter stages when Kylian Mbappe came off the bench.

READ MORE PSG struggle as Bayern dominate in Champions League victory at Parc des Princes

Just before the break, PSG keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma got down well to hold Joshua Kimmich’s low drive.

The goal arrived in the 53rd minute when Paris-born Coman drifted unmarked into the box from wide on the right and hit a cushioned volley underneath goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Mbappe, a substitute after recovering from injury, twice had the ball in the net late on as PSG rallied, but both goals were ruled out for offside.

Bayern’s Benjamin Pavard will miss the second leg after he was sent off for a second booking for bringing down Lionel Messi in stoppage time.

Ratings from the Parc des Princes can be seen in the gallery above. To view the next image, just click on the arrows or swipe.