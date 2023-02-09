Manchester City defender Rico Lewis hails benefits of Abu Dhabi Cup

Manchester City breakthrough star Rico Lewis has hailed the benefits in developing talent of the upcoming Abu Dhabi Cup.

The tournament, last staged in the capital in 2019, takes places at Zayed Sports City from February 18-19, and will feature more than 1,700 players representing 120-plus teams.

Launched in 2017 to develop young footballers from the region – organisers say more than 13 countries will be represented this month – the event returns with it fourth edition having paused because of the pandemic. The winning team earns a visit to the City Football Academy in Manchester.

Lewis, 18, has graduated to the City starting line-up this season having joined the English champions’ academy in 2013, at Under-9s level.

The full-back, who debuted in the Premier League in August, has made 15 appearances for City this season, starting five of side’s past seven league games.

Speaking about the virtues of competing in tournaments such as the Abu Dhabi Cup, Lewis said: “Playing against other teams and players, particularly when you’re young, allows you to develop, learn more about your game and how you fit within a team — even which position you’re best playing in. You can learn a lot from playing in competitive tournaments.

“At club level we play with and against players from all different countries with different nationalities, so to see this happening at youth level at the Abu Dhabi Cup is great. It will really benefit those players who can learn new things from the players they come up against.”

The Abu Dhabi Cup returns to the UAE after a three-year absence. Courtesy photo

Asked what advice he would give to aspiring footballers, Lewis said: “Playing and performing the best I can is important to me and I think that’s a good piece of advice.

"In every game you play if you know you’ve played and performed your best, you give it your everything and when it’s tough you carry on, when it’s going well, you carry on, then you can come away from a game feeling proud.

“Good luck to everyone taking part in the Abu Dhabi Cup this year. We hope it’s a great tournament and you enjoy every minute.”

Simon Hewitt, tournament director and senior manager football operations Mena for City Football Schools, said of the Abu Dhabi Cup: “The environment provides an ideal setting for young players to have fun, express themselves and make memories.

"The format of the tournament gives all the players the chance to be successful and with this unique concept - we can’t wait to see so many happy, young players enjoying the beautiful game.

“With the large number of teams from across the world participating, the tournament will give young players from diverse backgrounds and cultures the chance to interact and learn from each other, all united under the common bond of football.”