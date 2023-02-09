Premier League predictions: Arsenal back to winning ways, relief for Liverpool in derby

It was a missed opportunity for Manchester City last week as Pep Guardiola's side failed to narrow the gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal.

The Gunners were beaten at bogey ground Goodison Park by struggling Everton on Saturday, only for City to fall to a narrow defeat against Tottenham Hotspur 24 hours later.

Those two results meant Arsenal maintained their five-point advantage over the reigning champions, who now have rivals Manchester United breathing down their necks, just one place and one point behind.

This week's schedule begins with Saturday's early kick-off that sees West Ham United play host to Chelsea at the London Stadium.

Staying in the capital, Arsenal are at home Brentford, Crystal Palace tackle Brighton at Selhurst Park and Fulham face Nottingham Forest at Craven Cottage. Leicester City entertain Spurs at the King Power Stadium, while Southampton are up against Wolves and Bournemouth take on Newcastle United on the south coast.

Sunday sees Yorkshire versus Lancashire at Elland Road as Leeds United clash with Manchester United followed by Manchester City against Aston Villa at the Etihad. Last but by no means least, it's Merseyside derby time on Monday with Liverpool battling Everton at Anfield.

