Highest paid Manchester United players for 2023 after January transfer window

The January transfer window concluded with some record-breaking moves, and some deals that left fans scratching their heads.

Read more Christian Eriksen injury blow for Manchester United

In the Premier League, Chelsea were by far and away the most active team, spending close to £300 million for the month, including a British record £107m for Enzo Fernandez's move from Benfica.

Manchester United, however, did not buy a single player to strengthen their push for a top-four place but bolstered their options with loan signings.

The club sought cover for the injured Christian Eriksen by bringing in Marcel Sabitzer from Bayern Munich on deadline day.

Also, manager Erik ten Hag signed Netherlands forward Wout Weghorst – who was on loan at Turkish club Besiktas from Burnley – while Jack Butland's arrival added depth to the goalkeeping options.

So after a season of churn, who are the top earning players at Old Trafford? The complete list of Manchester United player salaries for 2023 according to capology.com – an online sports team and player contract website – can be seen in the picture gallery above.

Top 10 highest paid Manchester United players for 2023

1. David de Gea - £375,000 a week

2. Jadon Sancho - £350,000 a week

3. Raphael Varane - £340,000 a week

4. Casemiro - £300,000 a week

5. Anthony Martial - £250,000 a week

6. Bruno Fernandes - £240,000 a week

7. Marcus Rashford - £200,000 a week

8. Antony - £200,000 a week

9. Harry Maguire - £190,000 a week

10. Luke Shaw - £150,000 a week

10. Christian Eriksen - £150,000 a week