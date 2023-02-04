Chelsea v Fulham ratings: Fernandez 7, Silva 8; Palhinha 8, Mitrovic 7

Chelsea's expensively assembled squad still could not get the desired results as they had to settle for a 0-0 draw with Fulham on Friday.

Enzo Fernandez shone on debut and some other new faces hinted at their potential but Chelsea were left empty handed despite spending £300 million in January's spending spree.

Argentina's World Cup-winner Fernandez, bought this week for a British record of £107m from Benfica, flashed a shot just wide in the 72nd minute after an imperious first-half display.

Fellow debutant David Datro Fofana, on as a substitute after the forward's transfer from Molde of Norway, had a shot cleared almost off the line seven minutes later.

Noni Madueke came off the bench for his first appearance for Chelsea since signing from PSV Eindhoven and showed good pace.

Co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali were in attendance at Stamford Bridge, but will not have been impressed as another chance to get close to the top four slipped by.

Graham Potter's men sit ninth in the table, still nine points adrift of the Champions League spots.

"New players are adapting to a new country and a new league. It's not straightforward. When the price tag is what it is questions will be asked, it's the nature of the business," said Potter.

"The decision we took in the window you can see the profile in terms of age. We feel we have a very strong group of players. We have to gel and become a really good team. That's where the work is."

