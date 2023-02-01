Newcastle v Southampton player ratings: Longstaff 8, Wilson 4; Alcaraz 4, Adams 7

Sean Longstaff scored twice as Newcastle United defeated Southampton 2-1 at St James' Park to secure their passage to the League Cup final.

The Magpies, 1-0 up from the first-leg, flew out of the blocks at St James' Park on Tuesday and were 3-0 ahead on aggregate within 21 minutes thanks to local boy Longstaff's double.

Then a fine strike out of the blue from Che Adams gave the Saints a glimmer of hope but, despite a poor second-half performance from Eddie Howe's side that also saw Bruno Guimaraes shown a red card, Newcastle held on to seal their place at Wembley.

The are likely to be facing Manchester United, who take on Nottingham Forest in their semi-final second-leg on Wednesday with a 3-0 advantage.

It will be Newcastle's first Wembley showpiece since they were beaten by United in the 1999 FA Cup final.

