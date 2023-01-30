Brighton v Liverpool FA Cup ratings: Dunk 8, Mitoma 9; Keita 5, Elliott 7

Liverpool's miserable season continued after they were knocked out of the FA Cup by Brighton on Sunday.

The Seagulls, who trounced Liverpool 3-0 in the Premier League at the Amex two weeks ago, came out on top again thanks to Kaoru Mitoma's brilliant winner in added time.

Jurgen Klopp's side took the lead midway through the first half when Harvey Elliott slotted into the bottom corner following Mohamed Salah's through ball.

But Brighton equalised when Tariq Lamptey's shot from distance deflected heavily off teammate Lewis Dunk before hitting the back of the net to earn the defender a fortuitous goal.

The game looked set for a replay at Anfield until Mitoma showed wonderful control to bring down a cross before sending a shot into the roof of the net.

