Brighton v Liverpool player ratings: March 10, Mitoma 9; Salah 4, Fabinho 4

Jurgen Klopp labelled Liverpool's dismal 3-0 defeat at Brighton on Saturday as the worst he has seen during his Anfield reign.

Klopp's troubled side were blown away in the second half by Solly March's double and a late strike from Danny Welbeck.

Liverpool's wretched performance came hot on the heels of a 3-1 loss at Brentford and an FA Cup draw against Wolves in which they were saved from defeat by a controversial VAR decision.

The Reds are languishing in eighth place in the Premier League with their hopes of a top-four finish fading by the week.

"Bad. Really bad. I can't remember a worse game. It was a very organised team against a not very organised team," Klopp said.

"Massively frustrated. We gave the ball away, the spaces were too big and we couldn't push up. That is obviously not good, especially against a super well-drilled side like Brighton. They got more confident and we did the opposite."

