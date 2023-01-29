Wrexham owner Ryan Reynolds denied Hollywood ending in FA Cup thriller

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds watched on in anguish as his Wrexham side conceded deep into stoppage time to draw 3-3 against Championship promotion hopefuls Sheffield United in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday.

Reynolds and fellow actor Rob McElhenney took over the National League side in 2020.

Before the kick-off, Reynolds said that owning the club was "the greatest experience of my life".

He told the BBC: "Genuinely speaking it has been the greatest experience of my entire life.

"This adventure has been unlike anything else. I love it because it's a project that's going to be multi-decades.

"I met a supporter the other day whose grandfather's ashes were scattered across the pitch. I look at this place as like a church."

The actor celebrated the Welsh club's three goals wildly in the stands, but they will need to win a replay to reach the last 16 of the FA Cup for the first time since 1997.

Wrexham could not have got off to a worse start as Oli McBurnie headed the Blades in front after 61 seconds.

Sheffield United look set for a return to the Premier League next season but they were rocked by a pulsating atmosphere inside the Racecourse Ground.

The home side struck twice in 11 minutes early in the second half to turn the tie around as James Jones and Thomas O'Connor scored from set-pieces.

Oli Norwood looked to have ended the Wrexham dream with a composed finish to equalise.

But a red card for Daniel Jebbison for an off-the-ball incident handed the hosts 20 minutes with an extra man to find the winner.

They seemed set for a Hollywood ending when top scorer Paul Mullin steered home in the 86th minute.

However, there was a final late twist in the plot as John Egan forced home a corner in the 95th minute to force a replay.

Man-of-the-match Mullin said: “Very disappointing. Basically, with one of the last kicks of the game to concede from a set-piece. We’re gutted really when we’ve put such hard work into the game and got the goal late on and you think if we can just hold on against the 10 men, then we can get through but it wasn’t to be.

“I thought we deserved to win. I thought we were the better side throughout the game, creating chances, looking dangerous on the break – limited them in open play to not many chances at all.

“But I’m so proud of everyone. We’ve worked really hard to get this far in the competition but we came here thinking we could win against a top side.

“We go to a replay now and try to do it again.”