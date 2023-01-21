Mikel Arteta backs Leandro Trossard to have 'immediate impact' at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta expects Arsenal forward Leandro Trossard to make an immediate impact after the Belgium forward signed from Brighton for a reported £27 million ($33m) on Friday.

Trossard agreed a "long-term" contract as Arsenal bolstered their attacking options in their bid to win the title for the first time since 2004.

The 28-year-old could make his debut for Arteta's side, who are five points clear at the top, in Sunday's crucial clash against Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium.

Asked about Trossard's Premier League pedigree, Arteta told reporters: "It's very important. We have to think short-term, but as well medium and long-term. He gives us all that. He's a very intelligent player.

"When you look at what he's done in the last few years, he's a player who fits our way of playing. We are happy to have him.

"He knows the league, he has enough experience here and I think he can have an immediate impact on the team."

Arsenal moved for Trossard after being pipped to the signature of Ukraine winger Mykhailo Mudryk by London rivals Chelsea last weekend.

Trossard played under Arsenal assistant Albert Stuivenberg at Genk and Arteta said he had spoken to the Dutchman who gave a glowing reference.

"We talked about everybody that is connected that we want to recruit because character is something crucial, but as well to understand how they are going to be around the club, but as well personal conversations," he added.

"Albert did give a good reference. We are really happy to have him. He's a player we followed for a while.

"The opportunity came and we had the necessity for a player in the front line who is versatile enough to play different positions."

Trossard, who played for Belgium at the recent World Cup, scored seven times in 16 Premier League matches for Brighton this season, including a hat-trick at Liverpool in October.

"I'm really excited to get started," Trossard told Arsenal's website. "This is a big club and I'm ready to show the fans what I can do.

"Everyone has seen how well we're doing already and I'm here to help achieve their dreams - including myself.

"I'm going to take it day by day, work hard and try to help the team to achieve their goals. I want to get better as well.