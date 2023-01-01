'Ruthless' Arsenal have 'desire' to be champions, says Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta praised his "ruthless" Arsenal side for a clinical display in he 4-2 win over Brighton and said his players have the "desire" required to lift the Premier League title for the first time since 2004.

Arsenal begin the new year with a formidable seven-point lead over second-placed Manchester City after they powered to a fifth successive league victory on Saturday.

READ MORE Arsenal extend lead at top of Premier League after thriller at Brighton

Goals from Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Eddie Nketiah set the Gunners on course before Kaoru Mitoma reduced Brighton's deficit. And while Brighton asked plenty of questions of the league leaders, but fell further behind when Gabriel Martinelli raced half the length of the pitch to finish off Odegaard's sublime pass.

Brighton substitute Evan Ferguson claimed his first Premier League goal in the closing stages, but Arsenal survived a nervous finish to make it nine league wins from 10 games.

"It's a big win against a really good side. We had big moments, especially attacking the spaces with the way they play. We were ruthless, clinical," Arteta said.

"We had some great moments, and also moments when we have to dig in and suffer. You expect that against Brighton."

Ratings

Expand Autoplay BRIGHTON RATINGS: Robert Sanchez 4 – A tough night for the Spaniard. He’ll be kicking himself about Arsenal’s third in particular, when he failed to hold onto Martinelli’s cross. Nketiah bundled home. Prevented a bigger scoreline. AFP

Arsenal's haul of 43 points from 16 games is among the five best starts to an English top-flight season, with the other four teams all going on to claim the title.

"You can't expect to not concede anything with the way they play. It's a big test for us, but we win two in a row after the break and now on to the next one," Arteta said, with high-flying Newcastle United the visitors to Emirates Stadium on Tuesday.

"I think we have enough desire. We know the other results, but we know our success will be from what we do.

"This is what we want to continue, to improve as a team and play better, to dominate all the areas like today. We had to suffer but we show we could manage the game."