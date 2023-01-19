Man City top Deloitte Money League for second year in row - top 20 clubs in pictures

Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City have finished top of the Deloitte Football Money League for the second year in a row.

The English top-flight dominated the list making up 11 of the top 20 teams, with La Liga and Serie A providing three clubs each, two from the Bundesliga, and one from Ligue 1.

City posted a Premier League record commercial revenue of €373 million in 2021-22, a rise of €65m from the previous season, and a total revenue of €731m.

The total revenue for the top 20 revenue generating clubs in 2021/22 stood at €9.2 billion, an increase of 13 per cent compared to the €8.2bn reported by the Money League clubs of 2020/21.

The increase was largely due to a €1.3bn rise in matchday revenue after two seasons impacted by Covid-19 restrictions.

“The Premier League was the only one of the big five European leagues to experience an increase in its media rights value during its most recent rights sale process,” said Tim Bridge, lead partner in Deloitte's Sports Business Group.

“It continues to appeal to millions of global followers and its member clubs have a greater revenue advantage over international rivals.”

Deloitte's report notes that the Premier League was the only one of Europe’s main leagues to grow its media income, with the league’s international broadcast rights now worth more than its domestic deals.

“The Premier League's financial superiority is unlikely to be challenged in the coming seasons,” added Sam Boor, a director at Deloitte.

“It's now likely a case of not if, but when, all 20 Premier League clubs will appear in the Money League top 30.”