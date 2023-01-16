Tottenham v Arsenal player ratings: Lloris 4, Kane 5; Ramsdale 8, Odegaard 9

A Lloris own goal and a fine strike from Odegaard sees Arsenal win North London derby to go eight points clear at the top of the Premier League

Jack Bishop
Jan 16, 2023
Arsenal moved eight points clear at the top of the Premier League with a 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the North London derby on Sunday.

A dominant first-half display from the visitors did the damage as Hugo Lloris palmed Bukayo Saka's cross into his own net before Martin Odegaard's long-range effort found the bottom corner.

Aaron Ramsdale denied Spurs their customary comeback from two goals down this season after the break with saves from Harry Kane and Ryan Sessegnon.

A fourth home defeat in five league games leaves Tottenham five points adrift of the top four.

The game ended on a sour note as Ramsdale was involved in an altercation with Spurs substitute Richarlison and was then kicked by a home supporter as he went to collect his water bottle from behind the goal.

Updated: January 16, 2023, 6:12 AM
