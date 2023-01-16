Tottenham v Arsenal player ratings: Lloris 4, Kane 5; Ramsdale 8, Odegaard 9

Arsenal moved eight points clear at the top of the Premier League with a 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the North London derby on Sunday.

A dominant first-half display from the visitors did the damage as Hugo Lloris palmed Bukayo Saka's cross into his own net before Martin Odegaard's long-range effort found the bottom corner.

Aaron Ramsdale denied Spurs their customary comeback from two goals down this season after the break with saves from Harry Kane and Ryan Sessegnon.

A fourth home defeat in five league games leaves Tottenham five points adrift of the top four.

The game ended on a sour note as Ramsdale was involved in an altercation with Spurs substitute Richarlison and was then kicked by a home supporter as he went to collect his water bottle from behind the goal.