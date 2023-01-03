Antonio Conte insists he wants to stay on as Tottenham Hotspur manager

Antonio Conte has insisted he is happy at Tottenham Hotspur and wants to remain at the club despite having still to sign a new long-term contract.

The Italian manager only signed an 18-month contract when he joined Spurs in November 2021, although there is an option for the club to extend it by another year.

Talks over a new deal are reported to have started during the World Cup break but it seems Conte still needs to be convinced that the club's ambitions match his own.

Sunday saw Tottenham fall to a disappointing 2-0 defeat at home to Aston Villa that leaves the club fifth in the Premier League table, two points and one place behind Manchester United, having played a game more than Erik ten Hag's side.

After the weekend defeat, Conte spoke at length about Tottenham’s project and expectations, while also claiming his squad was short of creative players.

But, ahead of their game at Crystal Palace on Wednesday, Conte suggested his thoughts can be misunderstood due to his poor grasp of English.

“I am happy but I always say to you I am happy,” Conte said at Tuesday's pre-match press conference. “I want to stay here. I am enjoying my time in Tottenham, I am enjoying my work in Tottenham.

“I always say this and I am happy but it doesn't mean I cannot tell you what we are doing. We are trying to create a base foundation.

“It is difficult for me every day to repeat the same thing and for you not to understand. I am happy to stay here because I am at a modern club, I have a good relationship with the players and I have a good relationship with the club.

“There are times I go home and I think maybe I need to study English better because I'm not good at transferring my thoughts.”

Spurs will be missing several key players for the clash in south London with Yves Bissouma suspended, Rodrigo Bentancur still absent with a hamstring issue and Richarlison also sidelined.

Dejan Kulusevski will be assessed but appears to be 50-50 due to a minor muscle injury that prevented him from featuring on Sunday.