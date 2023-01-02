Tottenham v Aston Villa player ratings: Lloris 5, Son 3; Luiz 8, Bailey 5

Tottenham Hotspur's Champions League hopes took a hit after they fell to a disappointing 2-0 home defeat against Aston Villa on Sunday.

Antonio Conte's side could have returned to the top-four with victory at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but second-half goals from Emi Buendia and Douglas Luiz means they remain in fifth place.

It was a desperately under-par performance from Spurs, particularly in the second half, while Aston Villa secured back-to-back away league games as they continue their improvement under new manager Unai Emery.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane came closest to scoring in a first-half lacking in quality, when the England captain's header was headed off the line by Ashley Young.

The first goal arrived just after the break when Hugo Lloris, starting his first game since losing the World Cup final with France, spilt a Douglas Luiz strike that was then collected by Ollie Watkins who set-up Buendia to score with a low finish.

Luiz started and finished the move for number two, sliding a pass to John McGinn before surging on to pick up a glorious throughball from the Villa captain before chipping past Lloris.

Spurs were booed off at the final whistle, with some supporters directing angry chants at chairman Daniel Levy.

