Arsenal pair help extend lead at the top: Premier League team of the week

It was a very good weekend for title-chasing Arsenal, who moved seven points clear at the top of the Premier League table following their 4-2 win at Brighton & Hove Albion.

After Manchester City were held to an unlikely 1-1 draw by struggling Everton at the Etihad, the Gunners had the opportunity to capitalise in their later game on New Year's Eve – and capitalise they did, easing to victory at the Amex Stadium thanks to goals from Bukayo Saka, captain Martin Odegaard, Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Martinelli.

Arsenal are now in control of the title race and are seeking a first Premier League trophy since 2004. Should their title bid falter, a return to the Champions League – for the first time since 2017 – via a top-four finish looks very much on the cards.

A coveted top-four spot is the main aim for Liverpool after their stuttering start to the season, and the Reds appear to have found form after a fourth straight win, beating Leicester City 2-1 at Anfield, courtesy of two own goals from Wout Faes, as the latest round of fixtures got underway on Friday.

That match took place after Brentford beat West Ham 2-0 at the London Stadium, handing the Hammers a fifth straight defeat and leaving David Moyes' side just one place above the relegation zone.

Saturday's fixtures began with Manchester United moving into the top four with a 1-0 win at Wolves, substitute Marcus Rashford scoring the winner having been dropped from the starting XI for arriving late to a team meeting.

Crystal Palace then claimed all three points at Bournemouth with a 2-0 victory, Fulham beat bottom side Southampton 2-1 at Craven Cottage, and Leeds United held Newcastle to a goalless draw at St James' Park.

On Sunday, two more top-four hopefuls were dealt significant setbacks to their ambitions as Tottenham were defeated 2-0 at home by Aston Villa, before Chelsea played out a 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest.

