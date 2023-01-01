Brighton v Arsenal player ratings: Mitoma 7, Dunk 4; Martinelli 9, Saka 8

Saka, Odegaard, Nketiah and Martinelli all on target as Gunners begin 2023 seven points clear at the top of the Premier League

Nick Judd
Jan 01, 2023
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

Arsenal begin the new year with a seven-point lead at the summit of the Premier League following a 4-2 win at Brighton & Hove Albion.

Bukayo Saka opened the scoring after just 65 seconds before Martin Odegaard doubled Arsenal’s advantage with Eddie Nketiah adding a third shortly after the interval.

Kaoru Mitoma pulled one back for the Seagulls only for Gabriel Martinelli to net Arsenal’s fourth.

Teenager Evan Ferguson scored a second for the home side, but Mikel Arteta’s side saw out the the final Premier League fixture of 2022 to record another victory.

Updated: January 01, 2023, 6:16 AM
