Chelsea's Reece James out for a month after aggravating knee injury against Bournemouth

Chelsea's Reece James looks set to be sidelined for up to a month after he aggravated a knee injury during his comeback in his side's Premier League win against Bournemouth on Tuesday.

The defender missed the World Cup in Qatar after England manager Gareth Southgate decided not to take a risk on his first-choice right-back.

James underwent surgery after suffering the knee injury against AC Milan in the Champions League in October. And after recovering during the winter break, which included a training camp in Abu Dhabi, the defender took his place in Chelsea's starting line-up to face Bournemouth.

But the 23-year-old felt discomfort in the same knee and had to be replaced in the 53rd minute of the 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge. He later left the stadium wearing a knee brace.

Immediately after the game, Chelsea manager Graham Potter said: "We hope it's not as bad as it was and he can have a speedy recovery."

But on Wednesday, James underwent an assessment, with scan results confirming that he faces three to four weeks on the sidelines.

Later that day, the player posted on Twitter: "2022 has been the toughest year to date ... It's naturally effected (sic) me mentally, I'm currently just tryna deal with the cards I've been dealt."

