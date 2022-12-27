Liverpool set to sign Cody Gakpo after agreeing 'record transfer' deal with PSV

Liverpool are set to sign Netherlands international Cody Gakpo after his club, PSV Eindhoven, announced on Monday that an agreement had been reached with the Premier League side.

Gakpo, who scored three goals at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, has reportedly been attracting the interest of several high-profile clubs, including Manchester United.

However, Liverpool look to have beaten their rivals to the 23-year-old winger's signature, and while the transfer fee has not been made public, PSV confirmed it will be a "record transfer" for the club. The previous highest sale was Hirving Lozano's move to Napoli in 2019 for €45m.

"PSV and Liverpool FC have reached an agreement on the proposed transfer of Cody Gakpo," PSV said in a statement released on Monday night. "The 23-year-old attacker will leave for England imminently where he will be subjected to the necessary formalities ahead of the completion of the transfer.

"Both clubs are not making any announcements about the transfer fee. 'But this is a record transfer for PSV,' said general manager Marcel Brands.

"The PSV management completed the negotiations on Boxing Day and gave Gakpo permission to travel to England."

Gakpo's impending arrival adds to Liverpool's recent frontline recruits after the signings of Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez in the past year. However, Colombian forward Diaz is expected to be a long-term absentee after re-injuring his knee during Liverpool's training camp in Dubai earlier this month.

Born in Eindhoven, Gakpo has spent his entire career so far at PSV, coming through the club's youth system before making his first team debut in February 2018. He has made a total of 159 appearances for PSV, scoring 55 goals and registering 50 assists across all competitions.

Gakpo has represented the Netherlands at every age group level since the Under 18s and earned his first senior cap against North Macedonia at Euro 2020. He has since made 14 international appearances, scoring six goals, and was one of the stars of the group stage in Qatar, where he became the first Dutch player to score in each of the three group games. The Netherlands were eliminated in the quarter-finals following a dramatic shootout defeat to eventual champions Argentina.

Gakpo is set to leave PSV with the club third in the Eredivisie table, while Liverpool sit sixth in the Premier League, five points outside the top four.

Jurgen Klopp's side secured a third consecutive league win by beating Aston Villa 3-1 on the Premier League's return to action after the World Cup on Monday.