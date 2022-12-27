Arsenal v West Ham player ratings: Odegaard 9, Saka 8; Benrahma 7, Paqueta 6

Arsenal rallied from 1-0 down to beat West Ham 3-1 on Monday night as the Gunners opened up a seven-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli turned the game around in the space of five second-half minutes before Eddie Nketiah stepped up in the absence of Gabriel Jesus to seal all three points.

Said Benrahma's first half penalty had given the Hammers the lead, but David Moyes' men remain just one point above the relegation zone in 16th.

Manchester City can reduce the gap at the top to five points and move back above Newcastle into second place with victory when they travel to Leeds on Wednesday night.

However, another show of resilience from Arsenal showed the fight that lies ahead of the defending champions if they are to retain the title once more in the second half of the season.

