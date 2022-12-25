Premier League predictions: Man United maul Forest, Liverpool lash Villa

Forty-three days after breaking for the World Cup, the Premier League is back on Boxing Day, promising plenty more drama and upsets.

Just eight days after Argentina lifted the trophy in Qatar, the stars are back in action with their clubs, and time will tell if all the efforts in the tournament have taken a toll.

Pleasingly for Manchester City, Erling Haaland wasn't involved in the World Cup, and they hope he will be firing on all cylinders when the champions resume action on Wednesday.

But before that, Brentford and Tottenham get the party started again on Boxing Day at 4.30pm UAE time, with six other matches on Monday including Aston Villa against Liverpool, and leaders Arsenal hosting West Ham United in the late game.

Tuesday has two matches, with Chelsea facing Bournemouth, and Manchester United up against Nottingham Forest, before City round off the resumption at Leeds United the following day.

You can see our predictions for the Christmas round of fixtures in the photo gallery above.