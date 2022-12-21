Newcastle, Leicester and Wolves all reach League Cup quarter-finals - in pictures

English top-flight clubs were back in action on Tuesday following the enforced break due to the Qatar World Cup.

Newcastle United, currently sitting third in the Premier League table, booked their League Cup quarter-final spot after a hard-fought 1-0 fourth-round victory over Bournemouth at St James’ Park.

The Magpies, who are aiming to win their first domestic trophy since lifting the FA Cup in 1955, dominated for long periods without creating many clear-cut chances.

The game was ultimately settled by Bournemouth skipper Adam Smith’s unfortunate own goal, and Newcastle keeper Nick Pope having to be alert to deny Dominic Solanke a late equaliser.

However the margin of victory – their seventh in succession – might have been bigger had Callum Wilson’s first-half strike not been harshly ruled out for offside in the absence of VAR.

Former Cherries manager Eddie Howe, now in charge of Newcastle, is focused on trying to end the club's long wait for silverware. “I’ve been in the quarter-final a couple of times with Bournemouth and never got past the quarter-final stage,” he said.

“They are special games. Now you’re going into the business end of the competition, you’re a couple of big wins away from hopefully an incredible experience.

“But you can only take it game by game. I don’t know who we’re going to play yet, but we’ll look forward to the next round when it comes.

“I don’t think we’re looking too far ahead. It’s small steps for us. We’re into the next round, but now the Premier League takes priority and we’ll look forward to the Leicester game, which will be a really tough challenge for us.

“We’ll look at the next round when it comes around in our calendar. We’ll look to see the draw, but we’re delighted to still be in the competition.”

Julen Lopetegui made a winning start as Wolves manager after late goals from substitutes Raul Jimenez and Rayan Ait-Nouri secured a 2-0 victory at home to Gillingham.

The deadlock at Molineux was not broken until the 77th minute when Jimenez scored from the penalty spot before Ait-Nouri ensured Wolves' place in the quarter-finals with a stoppage-time goal.

Former Sevilla and Spain coach Lopetegui was appointed by Wolves last month after Bruno Lage was sacked in October following a run of one win in 15 Premier League matches, going back to last season.

The 56-year-old begins his quest to lift Wolves away from the foot of the Premier League against Everton on December 26.

“For me it is a very special day and, of course, I am very happy, but above all it is for the team because we wanted to be in the next round,” Lopetegui said.

“We worked with good concentration and focus and in the end we are very happy.

“Now we have to look forward to the next matches. We have a hard task ahead but we have to be ready for it. We have a lot of things to improve.”

Southampton came from behind to see off third-tier Lincoln 2-1.

Goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu's second-minute own goal gave Lincoln the lead at St Mary's before two goals from Che Adams, one in each half, saw the Saints into the last eight.

On a night where Bournemouth were the only Premier League club to suffer a defeat, Leicester proved too strong for Milton Keynes Dons as they won 3-0 away to the League One strugglers.

Youri Tielemans, involved with Belgium at the World Cup, opened the scoring in the 18th minute before Ayoze Perez doubled the lead.

Former England forward Jamie Vardy completed the scoring when the veteran striker was on target early in the second half.