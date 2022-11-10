Liverpool's new star Ben Doak set to sign new contract after Anfield debut

Liverpool winger Ben Doak is set to cap a memorable week by signing his first professional contract with the club.

Allowed to sign pro terms once he turns 17, the youngster will be tied down at the first available opportunity when he celebrates his birthday later this week.

This significant milestone comes after Doak enjoyed an impressive first-team debut against Derby County in the League Cup third round on Wednesday.

Coming off the bench late in the second half, the Scot showcased his fearlessness and dribbling ability in a cameo that thrilled Anfield.

His performance also earned special praise from Jurgen Klopp after the Reds secured passage to the next round via a penalty shootout.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, the German said: "That's Ben. His instructions were easy: do what you do all the time.

"He is really a lively boy, a smart player, good dribbler, fast, can use both legs. He's good. It was nice to watch, really nice to watch - him coming in and immediately a lot of things are obviously natural to him, which is really helpful.

"I am pretty sure his family was here tonight. I can remember when I saw the family at the AXA [Training Centre] when we signed the boy, how excited everybody was. Now having this night, it's the next step, it's cool. He showed up, obviously."

Doak has made a stunning impact at youth level for Liverpool since arriving from Celtic over the summer, as evidenced by his four goals and four assists in just six UEFA Youth League games this season.

He has also regularly taken part in first-team training at Kirkby, catching the eye of Klopp and his coaching staff.