Jurgen Klopp looking forward to 'something special' against Real Madrid

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said he is expecting "something special" when his team take on Real Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League after last season's finalists were drawn to face each other again.

Real beat Liverpool 1-0 in May to win Europe's elite club competition a record-extending 14th time, having also beaten the Merseyside club in the 2017-18 final.

Klopp, whose side qualified second from Group A behind Napoli and have struggled for form in the Premier League, said the match against Real was a "proper Champions League" tie.

"I know we have played Real Madrid in a couple of recent finals but it is not so often that our two clubs have met in a two-legged tie so now we can look forward to this happening," Klopp told Liverpool's website.

Liverpool, who host the opening leg at Anfield in February, won their sixth European crown in 2018-19 and only Real and AC Milan (seven) have won more. Bayern Munich have also won six.

"Real's European record is the best around. We know this," said Klopp. "But we also know that ours is not too bad. On top of this, we know that we have Anfield and everyone knows what this means.

"The games themselves are still a few months away but it does not take a great deal of imagination to think what the atmosphere will be like at both games.

"There is a lot of football to be played before this, of course, so we will focus on each game as it comes but yes, this draw has given us something special to look forward to."

In other fixtures, Premier League champions and 2021 Champions League finalists Manchester City have been drawn to face German side RB Leipzig in the last 16.

Tottenham, who sealed top spot in their group with a last-gasp winner from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg away at Marseille, have been drawn to face Italian champions AC Milan with the first leg at San Siro.

Chelsea, winners of the competition in 2012 and 2021, will be up against Bundesliga runners-up Borussia Dortmund. German champions Bayern Munich will face French league champions Paris Saint-Germain, who they beat in the 2020 final of the competition.

Inter Milan face Portuguese champions Porto while Club Brugge take on Benfica.

The first leg ties will be played on February 14, 15, 21 and 22, with the second legs on March 7, 8, 14 and 15.