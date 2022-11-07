Salah leads attack after Liverpool's win at Tottenham: Premier League team of the week

No change at the top as Arsenal and Manchester City continue their pursuit of the Premier League title after the latest round of fixtures.

On Saturday, City temporarily moved into first after edging past Fulham 2-1 with a late penalty from Erling Haaland having had Joao Cancelo sent off midway through the first half. It was a day packed with goals as Leeds United fought back to defeat Bournemouth 4-3 at Elland Road, and Brighton & Hove Albion beat Wolves 3-2 at Molineux.

There was also a 2-0 win for Leicester City at Everton, while Nottingham Forest and Brentford played out a 2-2 draw.

On Sunday, Arsenal returned to the top with a 1-0 win at London rivals Chelsea, who slipped to seventh in the table, 13 points behind the Gunners. That match was followed by Aston Villa's 3-1 win over Manchester United in Unai Emery's first game as manager, while Newcastle United thrashed struggling Southampton 4-1 to move up to third, and Crystal Palace made it back-to-back wins with a 2-1 victory at West Ham.

The round concluded at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday evening, where a double from Mohamed Salah earned Liverpool a 2-1 win.

