Miguel Almiron scores again as Newcastle United rout Southampton

Miguel Almiron scored his seventh goal in as many games as Newcastle beat Southampton 4-1 at St Mary’s Stadium on Sunday.

The Paraguay international continued his hot streak in front of goal, opening the scoring in the 35th minute.

Substitute Chris Wood, who replaced Callum Wilson at half-time, doubled the visitors’ advantage in the 58th minute before Joe Willock quickly made it 3-0.

Romain Perraud pulled one back for the hosts late but the celebrations were short-lived as Bruno Guimaraes fired in the Magpies’ fourth a minute later.

“I'm very pleased with the result, the performance wasn't our best but I'm not going to pick it to pieces,” said manager Eddie Howe, whose team moved up to third in the table ahead of the late game between Tottenham and Liverpool.

“It was a tough game for us, Southampton dropped into bottom three yesterday so we knew they would show a reaction.

“We were not at our best but we scored four wonderful goals.

“It feels a little flat because we didn't hit the heights which we have in other weeks, but we were clinical when we needed to be.”

Saints lost possession early with a sloppy turnover in midfield as the Magpies worked the ball to Jacob Murphy on the far left, but his cross-cum-shot was easily caught by Gavin Bazunu.

The visitors then worked it to Sean Longstaff who sent a cross into the box, prompting Bazunu into an unnecessary dive as the ball sailed across the face of goal.

Southampton finally found themselves on the front foot, Perraud with the hosts’ first clear-cut chance but he directed his low effort just wide of the near post.

Newcastle worked a corner into the area but Che Adams denied Sven Botman’s attempt to nod in an opener before avoiding more danger soon after thanks to a combination of a Newcastle near-miss and the offside flag.

Ralph Hasenhuttl was forced to make his first change after 34 minutes when Juan Larios was replaced by Romeo Lavia, who was back after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Things went from bad to worse for the hosts as Almiron wove his way into the area, evaded a challenge from Ainsley Maitland-Niles and sidefooted past Bazunu into the bottom left corner.

Saints should have levelled in four minutes of first-half stoppage time when Stuart Armstrong’s cross found Mohamed Elyounoussi, who somehow skied his effort from six yards.

There was a scare for Newcastle and watching England manager Gareth Southgate when full-back Kieran Trippier needed treatment on a hamstring problem just before the break but was able to continue.

“I felt it tighten up as I stretched but I came out in the second half to carry on. I'm OK,” said the former Spurs and Atletico Madrid defender after the match.

Magpies striker Wilson, who is hoping to force his way into Southgate's World Cup plans, failed to appear for the second half. “Callum wasn't that well in the week and felt light-headed and dizzy so that's why he came off,” added Howe.

James Ward-Prowse directed an early free-kick after the restart straight at Nick Pope while Elyounoussi’s second half began much like the first ended as he directed another good chance over the crossbar.

The weather soon began to mimic the hosts’ afternoon as substitute Wood pounced on a pass, pivoted, and directed the ball into the bottom corner under the worsening deluge.

Willock added to the Magpies’ advantage with a low strike to the same spot four minutes later after a quick counter attack led by Trippier.

Perraud denied the visitors a clean sheet, giving Pope no chance as he fired a composed strike into the top right corner.

But Southampton’s celebrations were cut short as Guimaraes responded immediately by brilliantly curling home Newcastle’s fourth past a diving Bazunu.

“I think the difference between us and Newcastle was being clinical in front of goal,” said Saints goalscorer Perraud.

“When you don't score and concede it is difficult. Sometimes it is too easy to score against us.”