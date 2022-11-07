Ralph Hasenhuttl: Southampton sack manager after poor start to season

Southampton announced on Monday that they have sacked manager Ralph Hasenhuttl after a poor start to the season.

The Premier League club, in the relegation zone after Sunday's 4-1 defeat against Newcastle, said it was the "appropriate time to make a change".

"Hasenhuttl, who was appointed in December 2018, departs having made a significant contribution to the club, overseeing some memorable results and also playing a key role in the development of our club infrastructure, identity and playing squad," Southampton said in a statement.

"However, we now believe it is an appropriate time to make a change. Everyone involved with the club would like to express their sincere thanks to Ralph for all of his efforts, as well as the unwavering commitment he has shown throughout his time as manager."

First-team coach Ruben Selles will take charge of the side on an interim basis.

After four straight defeats, Southampton strung together a three-match unbeaten run before losing to Crystal Palace last weekend and needed to bounce back against Newcastle. But they were clearly second-best throughout the contest.

Expand Autoplay Miguel Almiron celebrates after scoring Newcastle United's first goal in their Premier League win over Southampton at St Mary's Stadium on Sunday, November 6, 2022. Getty

Hasenhuttl had survived two 9-0 defeats during his time in charge but Saints finally swung the axe following a run of nine matches with only one win, against Bournemouth, stretching back to August.

Scoring goals had also been a problem for the side this season, with their profligacy on display yet again against Newcastle, where Austrian manager Hasenhuttl looked exasperated on the touchline and was left ruing missed opportunities.

Southampton have netted only 12 times in 14 matches. Only Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton Wanderers, both also in the relegation zone, as well as 16th-placed Everton have scored fewer goals so far.

Hasenhuttl departs after almost four years in charge.