Juventus v PSG ratings: Fagioli 8, Rabiot 5; Mbappe 8, Messi 7

A second-half goal by defender Nuno Mendes earned Paris Saint-Germain a 2-1 win at Juventus in the Champions League but they were pipped to top spot in Group H by the slimmest of margins after Benfica hit Maccabi Haifa for six.

Forward Kylian Mbappe broke the deadlock in Turin in the 13th minute when he received the ball from Lionel Messi and dodged through Juve's defence to unleash a low shot inside the far post.

It was the Frenchman's seventh goal in the competition this season, after he also netted twice in the reverse fixture in September, and moved him level with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah at the top of the scoring charts.

Juventus levelled shortly before half time after Juan Cuadrado sent the ball into the six-yard box with a diving header and defender Leonardo Bonucci tapped it in.

PSG sealed the win in the 69th minute when Mbappe found Mendes with an excellent cross between two Juve players for the substitute to score within one minute of coming on.

