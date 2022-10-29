Leicester v Manchester City player ratings: Vardy 5, Soyuncu 8; De Bruyne 9, Cancelo 8

Kevin De Bruyne's perfectly-struck free kick was enough to overcome the absence of Erling Haaland as Manchester City went top of the Premier League with a 1-0 win at Leicester.

De Bruyne curled in a set piece from 25 yards that went over the Leicester wall and in via the post in the 49th minute to secure a victory that lifted City one point above Arsenal ahead of the Gunners' game against Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

“He’s back,” City manager Pep Guardiola said of De Bruyne, having publicly called on the Belgium midfielder recently to produce more. “He was not playing good in the last games. (Today he was) amazing. He knows it.”

City had dominated the first half but lacked a clear focal point in attack after Haaland was ruled out with an ankle problem, the first time the Norway striker has missed a game this season.

Player ratings from the King Power Stadium can be seen in the gallery above. To view the next image, just swipe.